“Apple ran short on a very vital part of the Mid 2012 and Early 2013 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display for over a year,” Ed Hardy reports for Cult of Mac. “But it now reportedly has plenty of batteries for these models in stock once again.”

“For months, Apple had been forced to waive the fee on battery replacements on these older models because customers were having to wait so long for the part to become available,” Hardy reports. “But Apple reportedly notified Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers today it has a sufficient supply of batteries for the 15-inch MacBook Pro models from five years ago.”

Hardy reports, “Now that owners of the Mid 2012 and Early 2013 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro no longer have to wait for parts, Apple is again charging the $199 replacement cost.”

Read more in the full article here.