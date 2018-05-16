“I can think of two times in the last several years where I relied on using a personal email account: When I was buying a house and had to discuss the purchase with several parties, including a lawyer, mortgage broker, and real estate agent. The second time was when I was in contact for a new job and needed to send around a resume,” Haselton writes. “Over the past several weeks, I’ve noticed that my personal email inbox is almost nothing but advertisements and deals.”
“I’d quit using personal email entirely, but doing so is too much of a hassle,” Haselton writes. “I’d have to reach out to hundreds of people and let them know it’s no longer a way to reach me, and even still I’d worry about missing out on messages. It’s also why, in addition to the enterprise user base, Google and Microsoft continue to invest in improvements to Gmail, Exchange and Outlook.”
MacDailyNews Take: Select All. Mark as Read.
That’s what when the unread messages in our personal email accounts exceed 4 digits and we get tired of seeing those badges. The key os to do so with no guilt. If people really want to get a hold of you, they will.