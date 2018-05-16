“Microsoft and Google continue to invest in new email applications — Google just released a new version of Gmail, for example — but personal email is basically dead,” Todd Haselton writes for CNBC.

“I can think of two times in the last several years where I relied on using a personal email account: When I was buying a house and had to discuss the purchase with several parties, including a lawyer, mortgage broker, and real estate agent. The second time was when I was in contact for a new job and needed to send around a resume,” Haselton writes. “Over the past several weeks, I’ve noticed that my personal email inbox is almost nothing but advertisements and deals.”

“I’d quit using personal email entirely, but doing so is too much of a hassle,” Haselton writes. “I’d have to reach out to hundreds of people and let them know it’s no longer a way to reach me, and even still I’d worry about missing out on messages. It’s also why, in addition to the enterprise user base, Google and Microsoft continue to invest in improvements to Gmail, Exchange and Outlook.”

