“If you love the design of the iPhone X, but yearn for the smaller form factor of the 2012-era iPhone 5s, you could well find yourself in luck this year,” Luke Dormehl reports for Cult of Mac. “According to a new report, Apple’s next-gen iPhone SE is set to be the same size as its predecessor, but boast the same edge-to-edge display and “notch” of the iPhone X.”

“This would mean that it would have more screen real estate than the original iPhone SE, although the body would stay the same size,” Dormehl reports. “The rumor is in no way a cast iron cert, but it’s based on a CAD drawing from case maker Olixar, which has previously provided accurate reports for a number of handsets (including the iPhone 7 and iPhone X) prior to launch.”

Dormehl reports, “The new iPhone SE successor will also reportedly include Face ID and a glass back which will be used for wireless charging.”



