“This would mean that it would have more screen real estate than the original iPhone SE, although the body would stay the same size,” Dormehl reports. “The rumor is in no way a cast iron cert, but it’s based on a CAD drawing from case maker Olixar, which has previously provided accurate reports for a number of handsets (including the iPhone 7 and iPhone X) prior to launch.”
Dormehl reports, “The new iPhone SE successor will also reportedly include Face ID and a glass back which will be used for wireless charging.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The iPhone X display is itself a bit too small, but we doubt those who love smaller iPhones would eschew this supercharged new SE if it were to come to pass.
