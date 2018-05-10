“Apple’s second-generation iPhone SE could feature an iPhone X-esque design with a notch, if a sketchy rumor is to be believed, but Face ID is unlikely,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“MacRumors has obtained renders and alleged dimensions of the new iPhone SE from case maker Olixar, via online accessories store Mobile Fun, that suggest the device’s notch will be approximately half as wide as the one on the iPhone X, almost certainly making it too slim to house facial recognition sensors,” Rossignol reports. “It’s hard to imagine that Apple would include Face ID on the iPhone SE in the first place, without significantly raising the price.”

“Olixar’s renders, which we’re told were “obtained from a reliable source” in China, also suggest the new iPhone SE will feature an iPhone X-esque display that stretches nearly edge to edge, surrounded by an aluminum shell with flat sides and chamfered edges, akin to the current model and iPhone 5s,” Rossignol reports. “With an alleged length of 4.7 inches and width of 2.1 inches, the new iPhone SE would be slightly smaller than the current model…”