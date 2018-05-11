Bare Bones Software today marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the first commercial release of BBEdit, their flagship text editor for macOS. For 9,131 days and counting, BBEdit has changed the way writers, scholars, developers, and IT professionals get work done on a Mac.

“When we made the first commercial release of BBEdit in 1993, the Mac market was a very different place,” said Rich Siegel, founder and CEO of Bare Bones Software, Inc., in a stateemnt. “During all of the ups and downs our industry has seen over the past quarter-century, one constant has been the support that we’ve received from our customers, from the Mac community, and from Apple. We are grateful for this, and look forward to continuing to produce great Mac software for many years to come.”

“I’ve used BBEdit for more than half my life, across three CPU architectures and two operating systems,” explained John Siracusa, web developer, podcaster, and technology writer. “I’ve used it in every job I’ve ever had. Every important piece of code and every article I’ve ever written has been created in BBEdit. It has never failed me, and continues to be a joy to use. No other application in my life has been supported and developed as long and as well as BBEdit. It emphatically doesn’t suck.”

“BBEdit has kept me from having to learn another editing environment for 25 years, meaning I could use the same tools to build a Web server in 1996 that I used to create unmanned aircraft autopilots in 2005 and a blockchain-driven FinTech system in 2018,” said Chuck Shotton, CTO, Inveniam Capital Partners. “It’s a testament to the skill of the Bare Bones Software team and the solid capabilities of their editor that it is constantly relevant, powerful, and usable, regardless of the decade, century, or millennium in which you use it.”

MacDailyNews Note: Some of us have been using BBEdit for many of those 25 years. We highly recommend BBEdit.

“I’ve been using BBEdit to write since the 90s, and have probably written millions of words using it,” reported Jason Snell, writer and podcaster. “I’ve sorted and pattern-matched thousands more. It made the transition from Classic Mac OS to OS X, from 68000 to PowerPC to Intel, and kept winning awards and finding loyal customers along the way. Just the other day I found a souvenir from the astounding 10th anniversary of BBEdit—now itself a collectors item! BBEdit keeps going strong.”

BBEdit: Power Tool for Text

BBEdit is the leading professional-strength text and code editor for the Mac. Crafted to serve the needs of Web and software developers, this award-winning product provides a vast number of helpful features for editing, searching, and manipulation of text. BBEdit enjoys legendary status for reliable, high-performance text transformation.

BBEdit 12 requires macOS 10.11.6 or later, and is fully compatible with macOS 10.13 “High Sierra.” For more information on BBEdit, or to download the software, please visit the company’s web site here.

Pricing and Availability

BBEdit 12 has a suggested retail price of US$49.99. Owners of BBEdit 11 can upgrade for US$29.99. Owners of BBEdit 10 or earlier (including customers who purchased BBEdit in the Mac App Store) can upgrade for US$39.99. New licenses and upgrades are available directly from the Bare Bones Software online store here.

