What’s new:
• Improved dark-theme support – When using a dark color scheme, BBEdit now colors editing and project window chrome to match, for a more integrated overall appearance. (For customers used to the old behavior, this can be set in the “Appearance” preferences.) For customers who have never before used BBEdit or TextWrangler, the “BBEdit Dark” color scheme is now the factory default; this can be changed if desired in the “Text Colors” preferences.
• Improved platform behavior – Thanks to extensive internal overhaul, BBEdit now supports intrinsic OS behaviors such as Split View (and many others).
• Improved UI for FTP/SFTP Browsers, Text Factory, and Preview windows – many non-editing windows have been overhauled for improved appearance and behavior, and to add features.
• New “Canonize” tool – Provides a text-based model for batch search and replace, either within a single file or (by using a Text Factory) in multiple files.
• New “Columns” Editing Commands – Easily cut, copy, delete, or rearrange columns in delimited (CSV, TSV) text files without requiring a spreadsheet or complicated regular expressions.
• FTP/SFTP browsers now feature an outline view for improved navigation
• Text Factory windows now provide the ability to turn individual steps on and off
• Preview in BBEdit windows now provide runtime introspection of previewed pages using the WebKit Inspector
• Text Extraction – This powerful addition to BBEdit’s legendary searching capabilities allows you to locate and collect search results into a single text document. Extraction can be run on the active text document, or across multiple files and folders. Use of Grep replacement patterns during extraction enables transformations to the extracted text.
• Extensive Internal Modernization – Many internal subsystems have been rewritten or updated to support new features, improve performance, add refinement, and make future enhancements possible.
In all, BBEdit 12 contains over one hundred additions, changes, and refinements. The detailed change notes contain complete information here.
More info and download link (try before you buy; $49.99 for new users, $29.99 upgrade from 11.x) here.
MacDailyNews Take: It doesn’t suck™.