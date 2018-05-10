“Publishers say Apple News growth has been significant,” Christian Zibreg reports for iDownloadBlog.

“According to Business Insider, the service has seen some significant growth after the Cupertino technology giant gave publishers more ad sales control, with NBCUniversal now selling ads on the platform as part of its digital-media-focused Code team,” Zibreg reports. “Last fall, Apple began letting publishers implement DoubleClick, Google’s ad technology.”

“‘The awareness for Apple News is still building, for consumers and advertisers,’ said Trevor Fellows, NBCUniversal’s executive vice president, digital sales and strategy. However, ‘the traffic growth we’ve seen is really strong,’ he added,” Zibreg reports. “They’ve learned that once people start using the app, ‘they use it all the time.'”

