“One of the most disappointing things about the launch of the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X was the lack of a power adapter that would actually support the phone’s fast charging functionality,” Jacob Siegal reports for BGR. “Instead, Apple included a 5W power adapter with a USB-A to Lightning cable that doesn’t take advantage of the upgraded technology. The only way to actually make use of the new tech is to go out and buy a higher-capacity power adapter, which is kind of ridiculous.”

“It’s also why a new rumor from Weibo should have iPhone owners excited,” Siegal reports. “Citing supply chain sources, the post on the Chinese social media network claims that Apple could ship its new 2018 iPhone models with 18W power adapters and USB-C to Lightning charging cables, which would allow for fast charging out of the box.”

Siegal reports, “Fast charging tests conducted around the time of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X launch suggested that 18W is about as much power as the iPhone needs to charge at full speed.”

