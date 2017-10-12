“Apple charges a whopping $49 for its 29-watt power adapter if you want to charge up your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus (and soon, the iPhone X) in a hurry,” Mark Spoonauer reports for Tom’s Guide. “But we found a very good alternative that costs less than half as much.”

“On our tests, the $23.99 ZMLM USB Type C wall charger outperformed four other third-party adapters, taking 32 minutes and 25 seconds to bring the iPhone 8 Plus to 50 percent on its battery life meter,” Spoonauer reports. “That’s about 4 minutes behind Apple’s own 29-watt adapter, which did the job in a brisk 28 minutes.”

Spoonauer reports, “The ZMLM charger also comes with an LED light, so you know that it’s working.”

