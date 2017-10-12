“On our tests, the $23.99 ZMLM USB Type C wall charger outperformed four other third-party adapters, taking 32 minutes and 25 seconds to bring the iPhone 8 Plus to 50 percent on its battery life meter,” Spoonauer reports. “That’s about 4 minutes behind Apple’s own 29-watt adapter, which did the job in a brisk 28 minutes.”
Spoonauer reports, “The ZMLM charger also comes with an LED light, so you know that it’s working.”
MacDailyNews Note: If you’re willing to wait a minute and a half more than the ZMLM, you can go with the the least expensive unit Tom’s Guide tested, the Mackertop PD Type-C Wall Charger for $15.99 via Amazon.
You’ll have to forego the LED light, but you do get a “Mac” in the name. 😉