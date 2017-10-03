“With the launch of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, Apple introduced its smartphone user base to fast charge technology capable of delivering an up to 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes,” Max Yuryev reports for AppleInsider.

“In order to take advantage of the new fast charge feature, users will need a few extra pieces of hardware that don’t come included in an iPhone 8 box,” Yuryev reports. “First, a USB-C to Lightning Cable adapter that supports USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) is needed to connect an Apple 29-watt, 61W or 87W USB-C power adapter to your iPhone 8. Alternatively, third-party USB-C power adapters that support the same specification can also be used as a stand-in for Apple’s branded accessories.”

“For our test, we’ll be taking a look at Apple’s 29W charger, the 12W adapter included with the latest iPad Pro models, the 7.5W Belkin Boost Up wireless charger marketed in Apple stores and the 5W adapter included with all iPhone 8 models. In addition, we also evaluated direct charging from an iMac using both a USB-C to Lightning cable and a USB-A to Lightning cable,” Yuryev reports. “Before looking at the results, it should be noted that there is no material difference in charging speed between Apple’s 29W and 87W USB-C chargers. If you’re buying an Apple branded charger specifically to charge your iPhone, save some money and go with the 29W version.”

