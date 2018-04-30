“When it comes to analysts and Apple-watchers, Ming-Chi Kuo is one of the most accurate sources out there; having covered the Cupertino company in his job at KGI since early 2012,” Luke Dormehl reports for Cult of Mac.

“However, it seems that Kuo is moving on to greener pastures for a job with another firm,” Dormehl reports. “Unfortunately for Apple fans, this may mean focusing on non-Apple companies instead.”

“Kuo was KGI’s best known analyst and carved out a big name for himself, thanks to his Apple reporting,” Dormehl reports. “According to Kuo’s LinkedIn profile, he joined KGI in January 2012. (The profile still reflects his KGI position, which he reportedly finished on Friday.)”

Read more in the full article here.