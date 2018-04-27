“The price increase will take effect starting June 16 for existing Prime customers based on their renewal period, CFO Brian Olsavsky said on Amazon’s first-quarter 2018 earnings call,” Spangler reports. “New members will pay the $119 price starting May 11. The company last raised the price of Prime in the U.S. in March 2014.”
“Asked on the call why Amazon was raising rates now, Olsavsky cited rising costs because of higher shipping expenses and spending on digital content,” Spangler reports. “Four years ago, Prime offered free two-day shipping on 20 million products in the U.S., Olsavsky noted. Today Amazon offers more than 100 million products in Prime available within two days, and many are available even faster than that — with same-day or two-hour delivery.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Alexa, which company will be the first to a trillion-dollar market value?
How much would Apple Inc. be worth today had a Jeff Bezos-type CEO taken over the reins instead? – MacDailyNews, November 21, 2017
SEE ALSO:
Amazon begins free delivery to your car – April 24, 2018
Americans place Apple distant third behind Amazon and Google in ‘positive impact on society’ survey – April 23, 2018
Amazon hits 100 million Amazon Prime members milestone – April 19, 2018
Apple loses ground to Amazon in smart home deals with homebuilders – April 16, 2018
Amazon completes Ring acquisition, drops price of original video doorbell under $100 – April 12, 2018
Apple vs. Amazon: Who will win race to be world’s first $1 trillion company? – April 2, 2018
Former Apple employees reflect on Siri’s ‘squandered lead’ over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant – March 14, 2018