“Amazon’s latest perk… free delivery to your car,” Mae Anderson reports for The Associated Press. “The Seattle company on Tuesday began offering delivery in 37 cities to Amazon Prime members who own newer General Motors or Volvo vehicles.”

“The company will expand the number of locations as well as eligible vehicle makes and models going forward,” Anderson reports. “Last year, Amazon launched Amazon Key which lets those who with a Wi-Fi-connected lock to unlock their front doors so that packages could be left inside. Earlier this year, the company acquired Ring, which makes Wi-Fi-connected cameras and doorbells.”

“The in-car delivery service is available to members of Amazon Prime whose cars are parked in publicly accessible areas, such as on the street in front of an apartment building, at a workplace parking lot, or in a driveway,” Anderson reports. “Packages are placed in the vehicle’s trunk or out of plain sight. Deliveries are available right now to Prime members with 2015 year or newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicles with GM’s OnStar connected-car service, and those with a 2015 or newer Volvo vehicle with an active Volvo On Call account. Customers must download the Amazon Key app to which they can link a connected car.”

