“Netflix has 125 million paying subscribers,” Roberts writes. “Spotify has 71 million people paying for its premium service… Apple Music has 40 million paying subscribers in 115 countries… Hulu, which is jointly owned by Time Warner, 21st Century Fox, Comcast, and Disney, had 17 million paying subscribers across its Hulu Plus and new Hulu with Live TV services in the US.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’ve been Amazon Prime members for many years now. It’s an excellent value. Plus, beyond free shipping and the other perks, we need it now for The Grand Tour.
What we really want to see is an “Apple Prime,” as described by Goldman Sachs analysts Simona Jankowski and Drew Borst is an October 2016 note to clients. This “Apple Prime” subscription would include the Apple Music service, access to the iTunes library of TV shows and movies (some for free), Apple’s forthcoming original content, and exclusive sports programming.
Further, we’d really like to see a way to pay for all of the Apple services we choose for one price. Give us a bunch of tick boxes and let us choose our combination of iCloud storage, Apple Music, iTunes Match, etc. and let us pay a single price for all of our choices. — MacDailyNews, October 17, 2016