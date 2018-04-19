“Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s annual shareholder letter, released on Wednesday evening, included an unexpected reveal. He shared how many Amazon Prime members Amazon now has: 100 million,” Daniel Roberts writes for Yahoo Finance. “So, 13 years after launching, Prime has 100 million paying members.”

“Netflix has 125 million paying subscribers,” Roberts writes. “Spotify has 71 million people paying for its premium service… Apple Music has 40 million paying subscribers in 115 countries… Hulu, which is jointly owned by Time Warner, 21st Century Fox, Comcast, and Disney, had 17 million paying subscribers across its Hulu Plus and new Hulu with Live TV services in the US.”

