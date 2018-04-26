“A record number of black lawmakers will be visiting Silicon Valley next week to ask executives at Apple, Square, PayPal and others what they’re doing to improve employee diversity,” Shirin Ghaffary reports for Recode. “The delegation of lawmakers in the Congressional Black Caucus will specifically ask how companies can better recruit and retain black employees in tech, who make up less than 3 percent of employees at 21 of the top tech companies, according to an analysis last year from the Center for Investigative Reporting.”

“It’s not the first time members of the Congressional Black Caucus have made the visit, but it’s the largest delegation the group has sent so far. Led by Congressman G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., and Congresswoman Barbara Lee, D-Calif., the delegation will visit tech campuses and meet with groups of black employees from various tech companies hosted at Airbnb’s offices,” Ghaffary reports. “The group is looking for an update on how tech companies are doing since the Congressional Black Caucus created the taskforce Tech2020 in 2015. That group was formed to increase black representation at all levels of tech employment, from board members to engineers.”

“Despite political pressure, the percentage of black employees hasn’t changed much for some major tech companies. Google’s workforce has remained 2 percent black since 2014. Facebook saw its proportion of black employees increase slightly from 2 percent to 3 percent last year. Apple and Uber have a relatively larger percentage of black employees at 9 percent and 8 percent respectively,” Ghaffary reports. “‘Since launching Tech2020, a few companies have moved the needle on African American hiring. But most companies remain in the same place they were in 2015. This is not okay,’ wrote Congressman Butterfield in an email to Recode.”

