“Denise Young Smith is Silicon Valley’s most powerful black woman,” Aamna Mohdin writes for Quartz. “‘My name was not talked about prior to maybe 5 years ago,’ she says. But that quickly changed once Apple named her as their very first vice president of diversity and inclusion, just a few months ago.”

“Young Smith was talking in a panel discussion on fighting racial injustice, which Quartz moderated, at the One Young World Summit in Bogotá, Colombia,” Mohdin writes. “Apple… is trying to take key steps in addressing the problem of having a lack of diversity, which has been highlighted by investors. But it does look like the company is making progress. Apple’s latest statistics show that a majority of new hires in the US are from ethnic minorities, although white employees still account for 56% of the overall current workforce. When asked whether she would be focusing on any group of people, such as black women, in her efforts to create a more inclusive and diverse Apple, Young Smith says, ‘I focus on everyone.’ She added: ‘Diversity is the human experience. I get a little bit frustrated when diversity or the term diversity is tagged to the people of color, or the women, or the LGBT.’ Her answer was met with a round of applause at the session.”

“Young Smith went on to add that ‘there can be 12 white, blue-eyed, blonde men in a room and they’re going to be diverse too because they’re going to bring a different life experience and life perspective to the conversation.’ The issue, Young Smith explains, ‘is representation and mix,'” Mohdin writes. “She is keen to work to bring all voices into the room that ‘can contribute to the outcome of any situation.'”

