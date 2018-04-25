“Apple’s iOS 11 operating system now powers 76% of active devices in the wild,” Christian Zibreg reports for iDownloadBlog.

“The new data point was captured by App Store on April 22, 2018 and released today via Apple’s dashboard for developers,” Zibreg reports. “iOS 10 is still found on 10% of active iOS devices while older versions account for 5% of devices that are unsupported by iOS 11.”

“To put that in some context, Android 8.0 Oreo, the latest and greatest version of Google’s mobile operating system, is installed on 4.6% of devices,” Zibreg reports. “The vast majority of Android hardware is on [OS] versions [that are three] years old.”

