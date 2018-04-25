“The new data point was captured by App Store on April 22, 2018 and released today via Apple’s dashboard for developers,” Zibreg reports. “iOS 10 is still found on 10% of active iOS devices while older versions account for 5% of devices that are unsupported by iOS 11.”
“To put that in some context, Android 8.0 Oreo, the latest and greatest version of Google’s mobile operating system, is installed on 4.6% of devices,” Zibreg reports. “The vast majority of Android hardware is on [OS] versions [that are three] years old.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Now up to nearly 8 out of 10 active iOS devices, that’s strong adoption for iOS 11 and highlights nicely why Android is better named “Fragmandroid.”