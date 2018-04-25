“Today we’re going to learn how to record a movie that’s playing on your Apple TV direct to your Mac, with no wires required, no weird hacks, and not even any third-party software,” Charlie Sorrel writes for Cult of Mac.

“The tools are all built into every Mac that ships,” Sorrel writes. “To record a movie off the ‘screen’ of your Apple TV, you’re going to use Apple’s QuickTime app, and one of its lesser-known but super-powerful features.”

“QuickTime’s screen recorder can do more than just capture the Mac’s own screen. It can also record any connected device, wired or wireless,” Sorrel writes. “For instance, I used to use it to make screen-recordings of the iPhone and iPad, which I would then turn into GIFs for how-to posts. Now, in iOS 11, the iPhone and iPad can record their own screens, so you don’t need this trick. But it’s still super handy for recording the Apple TV.”

