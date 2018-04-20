“Greenpeace quickly released a statement saying, in effect, that Apple should focus its green energies on making iPhones more repairable in the first place, so that they last longer and don’t show up in landfills quite so soon,” Sullivan reports. “Greenpeace senior analyst Gary Cook wrote: ‘Rather than another recycling robot, what is most needed from Apple is an indication that the company is embracing one of its greatest opportunities to reduce its environmental impact: repairable and upgradeable product design. This would keep its devices in use far longer, delaying the day when they’d need to be disassembled by Daisy.'”
Sullivan reports, “Cook cited the three- to four-week wait times for iPhone battery replacements at Apple retail stores earlier this year as proof that customers want to repair rather than replace their iThings.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Disingenuous. We all know why iPhone battery replacement appointments are overbooked. So Greenpeace’s “proof” is no proof at all.
Proof that people don’t want even more repairability than Apple already offers: 1.3+ billion iOS devices sold to date and counting.
SEE ALSO:
Apple adds Earth Day donations to trade-in and recycling program; reveals new iPhone recycling robot named ‘Daisy’ – April 19, 2018
iPhone X has less environmental impact than any other Apple product – September 29, 2017
Greenpeace: Apple again the world’s most environmentally friendly tech company – January 10, 2017
Greenpeace: Apple is tech’s greenest – May 15, 2015
Greenpeace: Apple leading the way in creating a greener, more sustainable internet – April 2, 2014
Greenpeace praises Apple for reducing use of conflict minerals
– February 13, 2014