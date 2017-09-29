“Apple notes that the device is absent of beryllium, brominated flame retardants, mercury, and polyvinyl chloride. The glass is arsenic-free, and the frame it recyclable stainless steel,” Wuerthele reports. “All of the device’s packaging fibers come from 175 grams of bamboo, managed forest, recycled paper, or waste sugar cane.”
Wuerthele reports, “The battery itself is mercury-, lead- and cadmium-free.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: iPhone X achieved a Gold or highest rating from EPEAT in the United States and Canada.
Apple’s environmental report for iPhone X is here.
