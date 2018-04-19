“Compressed files and archives are very common,” Kirk McElhearn writes for Intego. “You certainly see these files often—they bear the .zip extension, and contain one or more files that have been shrunk to save space. Archives also allow you to store a number of files in a single file, making them easier to move around or send to others. (For instance, if you sent a hundred text files to someone by email without compressing them, it would be very annoying to receive that many attachments.)”

“Apple’s macOS uses Archive Utility, a small app hidden away in an obscure folder and used to create and decompress .zip files,” McElhearn writes. “The Archive Utility app has some options that may make working with archives easier.”

“Archive Utility is a small app hidden in a system folder. To access Archive Utility on your Mac, go to /System/Library/CoreServices/Applications,” McElhearn writes. “In most cases, you’ll use Archive Utility without launching it directly… However, if you need to create a lot of archives, you might want to launch the app, so you can drag files and folders onto its Dock icon and not have to bother with the contextual menu.”

