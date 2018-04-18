“If you’re forever losing your keys, why bother using them at all?” Killian Bell writes for Cult of Mac. “Now you can unlock your doors using your Apple Watch, thanks to the August Smart Lock .”

“It’s one of the easiest and fastest ways to get into your home, and you don’t even need your iPhone,” Bell writes. “August’s new Apple Watch apps lets you sync all your locks with your Watch, then control them quickly and easily from your wrist. You’ll see all your locks on screen and operate them with just a tap, and thanks to the August complication, you can control frequently used locks even faster.”

“August’s Apple Watch app doesn’t require a connection to your iPhone, either,” Bell writes. “That means you can hit the gym or go for a run without having to carry your iPhone (or your keys)…”

