“Apple’s first big partners for its smart-home platform included Philips, Haier, and Honeywell,” McGrath reports. “Devices from these manufacturers have slowly trickled out since then. ”
“Now you can ask Siri to turn on your Philips Hue lights (they can also check the air quality!) or check to see if your August smart lock is secure. If you want to control these remotely, however, you’ll need an Apple TV to act as a bridge,” McGrath reports. “On a recent quarterly earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared how he uses HomeKit in his own house: ‘When I leave the house, a simple tap on my iPhone turns the lights off, adjusts the thermostat down and locks the doors. When I return to my house in the evening as I near my home, the house prepares itself for my arrival automatically by using a simple geofence. This level of home automation was unimaginable just a few years ago, and it’s here today with iOS and HomeKit.'”
Read more, and see the list of all the HomeKit-compatible devices, here.
MacDailyNews Take: Nothing is as secure as Apple HomeKit. Not even close.
Home automation is still in its infancy, but Apple is already teaming with large homebuilders, including Brookfield Residential, KB Home, Lennar Homes and R&F Properties, which are now integrating many HomeKit devices into new homes.
