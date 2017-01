“Assuming that you’ve got all your pre-requisites complete, setting up your Apple TV for HomeKit remote management couldn’t be easier,” Mike Wuerthele writes for AppleInsider.

“But, its sometimes the easiest things that trip up the setup,” Wuerthele writes.

“Crucially, turn off two-step verification, if its on,” Wuerthele writes. “Then, turn on Two-factor Authentication.”

The easy, set-by-step instructions with screenshots in the full article here.