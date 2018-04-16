“So, AppleInsider presents a new occasional feature,” Silver writes, “a roundup of recent crime-related stories involving Apple products.”
“Data from an Apple Watch may have helped investigators in Australia solve a murder from 2016. According to Australia’s ABC News, investigators collected data from the Apple Watch belonging to the victim, 57-year-old Myrna Nilsson, and the data showed that Nilsson’s niece, Caroline Nilsson, had in fact staged a home invasion, and committed the murder herself,” Silver writes. “The Apple Watch’s activity and heart rate measurements helped ascertain the timing of the murder. leading to the younger Nilsson’s arrest.”
Seven more true crime stories involving Apple products in the full article here.
