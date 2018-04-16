“Like so many aspects of life today, Apple seems to come up over and over again in stories about law enforcement and crime,” Stephen Silver writes for AppleInsider. “Products like iPhone and iPads are frequently stolen and used in the commission of crimes, while the company itself continually comes up in debates about privacy and the conduct of government and law enforcement agencies.”

“So, AppleInsider presents a new occasional feature,” Silver writes, “a roundup of recent crime-related stories involving Apple products.”

“Data from an Apple Watch may have helped investigators in Australia solve a murder from 2016. According to Australia’s ABC News, investigators collected data from the Apple Watch belonging to the victim, 57-year-old Myrna Nilsson, and the data showed that Nilsson’s niece, Caroline Nilsson, had in fact staged a home invasion, and committed the murder herself,” Silver writes. “The Apple Watch’s activity and heart rate measurements helped ascertain the timing of the murder. leading to the younger Nilsson’s arrest.”

