“Detectives in Virginia are looking for a woman who disguised herself as a Target employee and stole more than $40,000 worth of iPhones,” NBC4 reports.

“The woman, dressed as an employee of Target, walked into the Richmond Highway store and made her way back to the stockroom,” NBC4 reports. “Once inside, she placed the iPhones in a box and left the store, Fairfax County police said.”

NBC4 reports, “Surveillance cameras were able to capture pictures of the woman.”



MacDailyNews Take: “What?! Target has security cameras?” Criminals are stupid. If you recognize this genius or have any information regarding this crime, contact Detective A. Goodger of the Mount Vernon District Station Criminal Investigation Section at 703-619-4305 or Crime Solvers via www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637)** or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “TJ” for the heads up.]