“A reality TV actress accused in an extortion case involving sex videos must give up her iPhone password to police, a Miami judge ruled on Wednesday,” David Ovalle reports for The Miami Herald.

“In a case being closely watched in legal and tech circles, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Charles Johnson ruled that Hencha Voigt, and a man charged with being her accomplice, must unlock phones police believe were used in a plot to extort a social-media celebrity,” Ovalle reports. “He ruled that unlocking their phones would not violate their constitutional right against self-incrimination. ‘For me, this is like turning over a key to a safe-deposit box,’ Johnson said.”

“The decision was the latest in the ongoing struggles of the courts to decide how much access law-enforcement can have to smartphones, tablets and hard drives, many of them locked with sophisticated encryption,” Ovalle reports. “Across the country, judges have split about whether to force defendants to open electronic devices. Florida’s Supreme Court has yet to weigh in on the issue.”

Read more in the full article here.