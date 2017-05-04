“In a case being closely watched in legal and tech circles, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Charles Johnson ruled that Hencha Voigt, and a man charged with being her accomplice, must unlock phones police believe were used in a plot to extort a social-media celebrity,” Ovalle reports. “He ruled that unlocking their phones would not violate their constitutional right against self-incrimination. ‘For me, this is like turning over a key to a safe-deposit box,’ Johnson said.”
“The decision was the latest in the ongoing struggles of the courts to decide how much access law-enforcement can have to smartphones, tablets and hard drives, many of them locked with sophisticated encryption,” Ovalle reports. “Across the country, judges have split about whether to force defendants to open electronic devices. Florida’s Supreme Court has yet to weigh in on the issue.”
MacDailyNews Take: Note that when an iPhone hasn’t been unlocked using the Touch ID feature for 48 hours, or has been restarted, the iPhone will require the passcode to unlock.
At issue is the following:
U.S. Constitution
AMENDMENT V
No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.
Sometimes the law gets too cute. We shouldn’t leave common sense out of the equation. The process is the same thing. You’re getting access to someone’s most private information by forcing someone to give you the key. — Miami defense attorney David Oscar Markus, May 2016
Ultimately, if not in this case, for a similar one, the U.S. Supreme Court will likely have to weigh in on this issue.
