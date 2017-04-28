“Next week, a local judge in Miami-Dade County, Florida, is expected to issue a key ruling in a bizarre sextortion case involving two Miami-area social media personalities,” Cyrus Farivar reports for Ars Technica. “”

“The question before the court is one that has vexed other judges in recent years: can a person be forced to give up a password to decrypt their seized devices? Or, put another way, does the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination allow people to keep their encrypted devices locked?” Farivar reports. “‘I’m going to have to read these cases with a fine-tooth comb,’ Circuit Judge Charles Johnson said at a hearing this week, according to the Miami Herald. ‘I’m surprised by this case.'”

“This issue is far from settled law. A former Philadelphia police officer has remained in custody for 18 months and counting for refusing to decrypt a seized hard drive that authorities believe contains child pornography,” Farivar reports. “While the facts in that Pennsylvania case are different from the Florida case, the underlying issue remains the same.”

