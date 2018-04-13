“A businessman fighting for the ‘right to be forgotten’ has won a UK High Court action against Google,” BBC News reports. “The man, who has not been named due to reporting restrictions surrounding the case, wanted search results about a past crime he had committed removed from the search engine.”

“The judge, Mr Justice Mark Warby, ruled in his favour on Friday,” The Beeb reports. “The right to be forgotten is a legal precedent set by the Court of Justice of the European Union in 2014, following a case brought by Spaniard Mario Costeja Gonzalez who had asked Google to remove information about his financial history.”

“Google says it has removed 800,000 pages from its results following so-called ‘right to be forgotten’ requests,” The Beeb reports. “However, search engines can decline to remove pages if they judge them to remain in the public interest.”

