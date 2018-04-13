“Among the casualties of the impending transition to 64-bit apps is one long-lasting oddity: QuickTime 7 Pro,” Dan Moren writes for Six Colors. “What makes this app so unusual are a few factors. For one thing, it’s one of Apple’s own apps. For another, it was first released in 2005, making it almost 13 years old, though it hasn’t seen an update in about 8 years.”

“But despite its age and the fact that the writing was on the wall for QuickTime 7,” Moren writes, “news that it wouldn’t see an update when macOS makes the jump to all-64-bit-all-the-time sparked some cries of frustration from users, including both myself and Jason [Snell], who have carved out a place in their workflows—and their hearts—for this little anachronism.”

Moren writes, “The biggest reason that people are up in arms about the death of QuickTime 7 Pro is that its successor, QuickTime Player X, never quite filled its shoes when it came to features.”

