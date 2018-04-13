“But despite its age and the fact that the writing was on the wall for QuickTime 7,” Moren writes, “news that it wouldn’t see an update when macOS makes the jump to all-64-bit-all-the-time sparked some cries of frustration from users, including both myself and Jason [Snell], who have carved out a place in their workflows—and their hearts—for this little anachronism.”
Moren writes, “The biggest reason that people are up in arms about the death of QuickTime 7 Pro is that its successor, QuickTime Player X, never quite filled its shoes when it came to features.”
MacDailyNews Take: Would that QuickTime X gets some of QuickTime 7 Pro’s features before expiring into the 32-bit ether.
