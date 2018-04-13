“Apple has been warning developers for some time that 32-bit apps would be deprecated on macOS, as they have already been on iOS. macOS High Sierra is now displaying a warning whenever you launch a 32-bit app, informing you that the app is ‘not optimized for your Mac,'” Kirk McElhearn writes for Kirkville.

“If you click OK, the app will launch, and if you click Learn More, you’ll be taken to an Apple technical document explaining this change,” McElhearn writes. “You can continue to use these 32-bit apps… [but] it’s a good time to check if the apps you depend on have updates available.”

McElhearn writes, “There’s an easy way to find all the apps on your Mac that are 32-bit.”

Read more in the full article here.