“If you click OK, the app will launch, and if you click Learn More, you’ll be taken to an Apple technical document explaining this change,” McElhearn writes. “You can continue to use these 32-bit apps… [but] it’s a good time to check if the apps you depend on have updates available.”
McElhearn writes, “There’s an easy way to find all the apps on your Mac that are 32-bit.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, if you’ve got any older 32-bit apps upon which you depend, there’s already a 64-bit version available or in development!
