“Apple has already provided many of its retail employees with the new uniform, which they will begin wearing as early as Friday, April 13 in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and other countries, according to a reliable source,” Rossignol reports. “The new shirts will likely be worn at least through Earth Day on Sunday, April 22.”
“Apple also celebrates Earth Day by adding a green leaf accent to the Apple logos at its retail stores around the world, and by offering an Earth Day activity challenge on Apple Watch,” Rossignol reports. “And, in recent years, Apple has shared a series of Earth Day videos, Apple Music playlists, and featured App Store apps.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hey, look, Tim Cook’s Apple can still ship some things to stores on time!
SEE ALSO:
Apple issues Earth Day fitness challenge to Apple Watch users – April 22, 2017