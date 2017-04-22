“Earth Day is this Saturday, and in celebration Apple is launching the latest Apple Watch Challenge,” Christian de Looper reports for Digital Trends. “As a part of the event, Apple Watch owners are challenged to get their butts outside and completely 30 minutes of exercise — after which they’ll unlock a slew of new iMessage stickers and special achievements.”

Apple’s challenge to Apple Watch users:

Get outside and celebrate Earth Day on April 22 and earn this award. Go for a walk, run, cycle, wheelchair, or swim workout of 30 minutes or more in the Workout app or any third-party app that writes these workouts to Health. You will also earn special stickers for Messages.

“Apple has long made an effort to be among the more climate-conscious tech companies,” de Looper reports. “And in terms of helping its own customers to pursue a healthy lifestyle, hopefully Apple’s latest Apple Watch challenge will be enough to get you outside for at least 30 minutes.

