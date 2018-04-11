Future-gen Apple Watches could analyze your bicep curl or golf swing

“A patent recently filed by Apple seeks to use advanced sensors on a newly designed Apple Watch band to evaluate sports performance when using third-party equipment, such as golf clubs, baseball bats, footballs or barbells,” Jen Booton reports for MarketWatch.

“The company is looking to build a new smart band with a number of sensors that would analyze how a wrist moves and rotates and how that information correlates with the movement of third-party equipment,” Booton reports. “To enable the watch to better analyze sports performance, Apple proposes putting motion sensors on the band itself, such as an accelerometer and gyroscope; flex sensors, which would be able to determine the expansion and contraction of a user’s wrist muscles; and electromyography sensors that would measure a user’s electrical signals, according to the patent, published with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office at the end of March.”



Booton reports, “Apple says the motion, caliometric and EMG sensors could also be used to analyze the metrics of, say, a bicep curl to measure weightlifting performance and determine if a user is performing an exercise properly.”

Read more in the full article here.