Future-gen Apple Watches could analyze your bicep curl or golf swing

“The company is looking to build a new smart band with a number of sensors that would analyze how a wrist moves and rotates and how that information correlates with the movement of third-party equipment,” Booton reports. “To enable the watch to better analyze sports performance, Apple proposes putting motion sensors on the band itself, such as an accelerometer and gyroscope; flex sensors, which would be able to determine the expansion and contraction of a user’s wrist muscles; and electromyography sensors that would measure a user’s electrical signals, according to the patent, published with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office at the end of March.”
Booton reports, “Apple says the motion, caliometric and EMG sensors could also be used to analyze the metrics of, say, a bicep curl to measure weightlifting performance and determine if a user is performing an exercise properly.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch Smartbands™.
• Oh yes, let there be add-on GPS, battery extenders, and more! The thought of wearing our Apple Watch Sports but also having to lug around our iPhones on runs just for the GPS is unpalatable. — MacDailyNews, March 5, 2015
• We can’t wait to see where the future leads for Apple Watch especially in the areas of speed (apps need to respond faster) and independence (less reliance on iPhone, perhaps via Apple “smartbands” that deliver things like GPS tracking for runners, extended battery life, etc.) — MacDailyNews, December 17, 2015
• We would love to see Apple launch Apple Smartbands that add sensor and other functionality to Apple Watch. An Apple GPS Smartband and an Apple Battery Smartband, right now, would sell like wildfire. It’s a missed opportunity for the original Apple Watch’s first Christmas, but we hope to see such items in 2016. — MacDailyNews, December 11, 2015
• If Apple were to release a range of “Apple Smartbands” for the existing Apple Watch, starting with the “Apple Smartband GPS,” they would sell millions more Apple Watch units with this move alone. — MacDailyNews, February 19, 2016
