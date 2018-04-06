“For all the purple prose and tricked-up scenery that Augusta National inspires, there’s something special about the grounds that has nothing to do with the immaculate fairways and brilliant azaleas,” Jay Busbee writes for Yahoo Sports. “It’s the silence, my friend, the absolute stillness that’s like nowhere else in this hyperconnected world.”

“The Masters is one of the last bastions of cell phone-free America, a place where you can watch golf and drink cheap beer without the threat of an annoying text from a relative or a meaningless call from the office,” Busbee writes. “And, my friend, I’m here to tell you: it’s glorious.”

“For all the grief that Augusta National gets — often with good reason — for perpetuating manners and codes of a bygone era, there is this simple fact: living a few hours without a cell phone reinvigorates the mind, feeds the soul, and lets you reconnect with some long-lost skills like ‘conversation’ and ‘eye contact,'” Busbee writes. “Of course, it’s not like you have a choice. Augusta National doesn’t play with its cell phone policy. Bring your iPhone on to the grounds, and you’re risking not just immediate expulsion, but the permanent loss of your badge.”

