“The Masters is one of the last bastions of cell phone-free America, a place where you can watch golf and drink cheap beer without the threat of an annoying text from a relative or a meaningless call from the office,” Busbee writes. “And, my friend, I’m here to tell you: it’s glorious.”
“For all the grief that Augusta National gets — often with good reason — for perpetuating manners and codes of a bygone era, there is this simple fact: living a few hours without a cell phone reinvigorates the mind, feeds the soul, and lets you reconnect with some long-lost skills like ‘conversation’ and ‘eye contact,'” Busbee writes. “Of course, it’s not like you have a choice. Augusta National doesn’t play with its cell phone policy. Bring your iPhone on to the grounds, and you’re risking not just immediate expulsion, but the permanent loss of your badge.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: When you’re in a no-smartphone (or a no-Internet) environment, it’s 2006 all over again and, yes, it is magnificent!
Interns: Put down your iPhones for a second and TTK!
TGIF! Prost, everyone!
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s iPhone changed the way we communicate with our parents – June 28, 2017
How Apple’s revolutionary iPhone changed everything – June 23, 2017
10 ways Steve Jobs’ iPhone changed everything – January 7, 2017
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “occasionalposter1” for the heads up.]