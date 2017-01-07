“Then, on Jan. 9, 2007, Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled a device that went on to change the world — a $499 iPhone that came with 4GB of storage. It was a mobile phone, a music player and an Internet device,” Tibken writes. “‘iPhone is a revolutionary and magical product that is literally five years ahead of any other mobile phone,’ Jobs said at the time.”
“Since then, Apple has sold more than 1.2 billion iPhones and has become the most profitable public company in the world. Copycat phones from companies like Samsung, HTC, Motorola and Xiaomi proliferated across the globe, and now even people in places without steady electricity have smartphones,” Tibken writes. “‘It’s difficult to understate [the iPhone’s] impact,’ Reticle Research analyst Ross Rubin said. ‘The ripples it has created affect wide swaths of our lives.'”
10 ways Steve Jobs’ iPhone changed everything:
1. We’re always on
2. Tablets, watches and headphones, oh my
3. The key to appiness
4. Everyone’s a shutterbug
5. Livin’ live
6. Putting the digits in digital
7. You are here
8. Gaming goes to the next level
9. Cash ain’t king
10. But wait — there’s more
All X points above elucidated in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The Fragmandroid settlers are in for a rude awakening this week as the 10th anniversary of the unveiling of The Jesus Phone is marked. That’s right fragtards, you stuck yourselves with inferior, insecure, copycat clones.
Here’s what Google’s Android looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
And, here’s what cellphones looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
People who buy Android phones and tablets reward thieves.
