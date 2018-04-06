Axios reports, “A comment Apple CEO Tim Cook makes on ‘Revolution: Apple Changing the World,’ premiering at 8 tonight on MSNBC:

To me, it’s creepy when I look at something and all of a sudden it’s chasing me all the way across the web. I don’t like that… [MSNBC’s Chris Hayes interjects: “Particularly when I bought it!”]… “So, I think what has to be done is the type of information has to be looked at that companies can hold. I think the connection and sources of data have to be looked at…

