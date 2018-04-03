“Intel on Tuesday unveiled its latest laptop processors based on the Coffee Lake platform, most notably bringing its high-performance Core i9 line to laptops for the first time in the same thermal profile that the existing 15-inch MacBook Pro design can accommodate —but the new chips still don’t support LPDDR4 RAM,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“The Core i9-8950HK is a six-core chip with a base clock speed of 2.9 gigahertz, and Turbo Boost speeds up to 4.8 gigahertz on a single core, Intel said,” Fingas reports. “It nevertheless has the same 45-watt thermal design power as the quad-core, 2.8-gigahertz Core i7 in the entry-level 15-inch MacBook Pro.”

“While likely vastly more powerful and expensive than the average person needs, Apple could theoretically adopt the chip as a customization option for Pro buyers who run extremely demanding apps such as Final Cut Pro X,” Fingas reports. “The processors do not support LPDDR4 memory, sticking with the same LPDDR3 as found in the 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro limiting RAM to 16GB. As a result, should Apple choose to bring 32GB of RAM to any new MacBook Pro, it would have to use DDR4 RAM, and implement a controller for it with both having large impacts on battery life.”

