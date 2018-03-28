“Apple introduced its Schoolwork app for teachers and students at its Field Trip event in Chicago in spring 2018,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “The app promises so much for educators, but it may well prove itself outside the education sector as an on-boarding and training facilitator for human resources teams.”

“Schoolwork is kind of a digital class management app teachers can use to share tasks with students — they can send notes, PDFs, links to the web, and even activities that need to be transacted in other apps,” Evans writes. “Teachers can then use Schoolwork to monitor how pupils are progressing through the app, how they score, and their general attainment scores. They can also monitor time spent on tasks assigned within the app.”

“Think of the many different situations in which HR teams are tasked with trying to persuade employees to acquire new skills,” Evans writes. “In all of those cases, the kind of personalized training provided by the Classroom app could add a layer of efficiency to enable HR training tasks, while also empowering employees with a better way to acquire new skills in their own time and at their own rate of learning.”



Read more in the full article here.