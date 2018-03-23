“Sharp reportedly will realign its LCD panel production lines in 2018 with plans to ramp up the output of IGZO and OLED panels, and at the same time to pare down LTPS and a-Si panel production, according to industry sources,” Rebecca Kuo and Steve Shen report for Digitimes.

“The company plans to transfer part of the capacity of its 6G fab in Kameyama from LTPS to IGZO production in the fourth quarter of 2018, said the sources,” Kuo and Shen report. “The 6G plant currently has a production capacity of 25,000 substrates a month for production of LTPS panels. By fourth-quarter 2018, only 15,000 substrates will be available for LTPS panels, while the remaining 10,000 substrates will be shifted for production of IGZO panels, according to IHS Markit.”

Kuo and Shen report, “Sharp will adjust the ratios of LTPS and IGZO panels at its 6G fab, depending on market demand, said the sources, noting that Sharp is aiming to secure IGZO panel orders from Apple for its iPad devices.”

