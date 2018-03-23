“The company plans to transfer part of the capacity of its 6G fab in Kameyama from LTPS to IGZO production in the fourth quarter of 2018, said the sources,” Kuo and Shen report. “The 6G plant currently has a production capacity of 25,000 substrates a month for production of LTPS panels. By fourth-quarter 2018, only 15,000 substrates will be available for LTPS panels, while the remaining 10,000 substrates will be shifted for production of IGZO panels, according to IHS Markit.”
Kuo and Shen report, “Sharp will adjust the ratios of LTPS and IGZO panels at its 6G fab, depending on market demand, said the sources, noting that Sharp is aiming to secure IGZO panel orders from Apple for its iPad devices.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: This could be a banner year for iPads, with unit sales growth having resumed already and more growth in the offing if reports of a lower-priced entry-level iPad are true.
SEE ALSO:
Sharp increases OLED-investment plan to $878 million as Apple’s next iPhone to feature OLED – March 7, 2017
Apple supplier Sharp may begin building $7 billion U.S. plant in within months as Japan PM meets President Trump – February 8, 2017
Foxconn-Sharp considering LCD plant in USA, plans in response to President-elect Trump’s ‘Make in America’ call – January 13, 2017
With President Trump soon to take office, Apple looks to boost its ‘Made in America’ credentials – January 10, 2017
Sharp President confirms Apple iPhone transition to OLED displays – October 31, 2016
No, Apple’s plans for an OLED iPhone aren’t on hold – October 18, 2016
What if Apple iPhone adopts AMOLED next year? – October 3, 2016
Apple in talks with Sharp to supply OLED screens for future iPhones – September 30, 2016
Apple supplier Sharp names Foxconn exec as CEO to spearhead revival – May 12, 2016
Apple supplier Sharp preps AMOLED displays after Foxconn acquisition – April 6, 2016
Did Apple help Foxconn buy Sharp? – March 31, 2016
Apple supplier Foxconn agrees to buy Sharp after slashing original offer – March 30, 2016