“A new report claims that the ‘iPhone SE 2’ is coming at some point after the ‘Field Trip’ event, and not only will be produced exclusively in India, but the global launch is being delayed by the India government for reasons unknown,” Mike Wuerthele writes for AppleInsider.

“A report by Tekz24 on Friday morning claims that the ‘iPhone SE 2’ will be a ‘Made in India’ smartphone, and all assembly will be performed by Wistron in India,” Wuerthele writes. “However, the report also claims that the “Field Day” Apple event on Tuesday will not see a debut of the new iPhone because of a shift ‘due to government policies and some other restrictions.'”

“Many factors in the report make little sense. An educational-focused event is more likely to debut new iPads and Macs, rather than an iPhone, so it was unlikely that it would be featured at the event,” Wuerthele writes. “Additionally, at present, the global supply of the iPhone SE is produced in both China and India, and Wistron’s factory expansions in India to grow manufacturing are still more than a year out.”

Read more in the full article here.