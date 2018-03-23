“There are a couple of reasons that this could be happening,” Keller writes. “First, you’ve got local snapshots, backups of your Mac stored locally, rather than on your Time Machine disk. These backups are created quickly once every hour, and while activities like downloading files or installing apps shouldn’t be affected by their presence, for some reason, Boot Camp is.”
“The other problem that you might run into is some kind of file system corruption,” Keller writes. “Here’s what you can do to try to fix your problems with getting Boot Camp to work on macOS High Sierra.”
MacDailyNews Take: Good luck, Boot Campers!
