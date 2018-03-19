“The latest of four bombings in the Austin area in the past 16 days has a ‘higher level of sophistication’ than the previous three, according to an update from Austin Interim Police Chief Brian Manley,” KXAN-TV reports. “‘We are clearly dealing with what we expect to be a serial bomber at this point,'” Manley said.”

“Hours after the bombing Manley said it is “very possible” the device in Sunday night’s explosion was triggered by a tripwire. In a press conference around 10 a.m., he said the device that exploded has similarities to the other explosive devices, based on preliminary results, even though it does use a more complex tripwire system. He noted in an earlier press conference that the bombs have different kinds of projectiles within them,” KXAN-TV reports. “Two men, who are 22 and 23 years old respectively, were either riding or pushing their bicycles, when the latest bomb next to a fence exploded in the “Travis Country East” subdivision in southwest Austin around 8:32 p.m. Both men are in good condition at the hospital, according to a spokesperson for St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, but do have significant injuries. The Austin Police Department confirmed both men injured in the latest bombing are white, while the other victims were black or Hispanic.”

“Along with more than 500 federal agents, bomb technicians from San Antonio and Houston are headed to Austin to help with the case,” KXAN-TV reports. “Sunday night’s bombing took place just after 8:30 p.m. The explosion Sunday evening is the fourth such incident since March 2, when 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House was killed by a package bomb in northeast Austin. A second (east Austin) and third bombing (southeast Austin) during the morning hours of March 12 ended in another person being killed and another two injured.”

