“The late Steve Jobs, who for all his genius as the man behind the iPhone, iTunes and the iPod, was regarded by many shareholders as iScrooge,” Lou Carlozo writes for U.S. News & World Report. “The reason: He famously hated and refused to award dividends, even when the company he co-founded soared into stratospheric wealth in triple-digit billions.”

“‘The long stretch during which Apple paid no dividend probably reflected Jobs’ searing experience rescuing the company from near death,’ says Barry Randall, chief investment officer at Crabtree Asset Management and manager of the Crabtree technology portfolio for Interactive Brokers Asset Management,” Carlozo writes. “Once Apple was out of the weeds for good, current CEO Tim Cook ushered it into the dividend era on March 19, 2012 — the first time the company had awarded such a payout since 1995. And it was definitely, positively about time, as Apple today is on the verge of becoming the first $1 trillion company in history. ”

“‘What Steve Jobs did with beautiful design work Tim Cook is doing with free cash flow,’ says Ryan Krueger of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners in Houston,” Carlozo writes. “As for what to expect in the years to come, think of it as Apple’s ripening, a Golden Delicious period — with the ever-so-slight chance of rot. ‘Investors should expect the dividend to slowly increase over time, reflecting Apple’s maturation into a slower-growing but more highly profitable company,’ Randall says. ‘A higher percentage of Apple’s revenue will come from recurring services such as iTunes, giving Apple’s management more confidence in raising the dividend and increasing the yield.'”

