“Facebook’s shares have eked out a 3% gain year-to-date after last year’s 53% surge. The social network is facing legal challenges and is also being tried in the court of public opinion,” Lin writes. “The pension bought 2.1 million more shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter, lifting its stake to 7 million shares.”
“The board bought 1.5 million more Apple shares to end 2017 with 10.6 million shares,” Lin writes. “The iPhone maker saw its stock surge 48% in 2017, and they tacked on another 5% so far in 2018.”
MacDailyNews Take: Smart move with the AAPL shares, at least.
