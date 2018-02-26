Kim reports, “Buffett shared Berkshire Hathaway’s largest stock positions in his 2017 annual letter to shareholders released on Saturday and Apple is now the company’s second-biggest holding [after Well Fargo].”
“He later explained why Apple is such an attractive investment,” Kim reports. “‘Apple has an extraordinary consumer franchise,’ he said. ‘I see how strong that ecosystem is, to an extraordinary degree… You are very very very locked in at least psychologically and mentally to the product you are using. [iPhone] is a very sticky product.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Lock us up and throw away the key!
