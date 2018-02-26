“Warren Buffett loves Apple shares,” Tae Kim reports for CNBC. “The Oracle of Omaha was asked outside of Berkshire Hathaway shares, which stock he would put all his money in today. ‘If you look at our holdings, you would assume that we like them in the order in which they rank by dollar value of holdings, but if you look at them in terms of recent purchases over the last year we’ve bought more Apple than anything else,’ he said on CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ Monday.”

Kim reports, “Buffett shared Berkshire Hathaway’s largest stock positions in his 2017 annual letter to shareholders released on Saturday and Apple is now the company’s second-biggest holding [after Well Fargo].”

“He later explained why Apple is such an attractive investment,” Kim reports. “‘Apple has an extraordinary consumer franchise,’ he said. ‘I see how strong that ecosystem is, to an extraordinary degree… You are very very very locked in at least psychologically and mentally to the product you are using. [iPhone] is a very sticky product.'”

