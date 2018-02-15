“The purchase shows the influence of Buffett’s investment deputies, Berkshire portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler,” Cheng reports. “One of them — the billionaire investor has declined to identify him — was responsible for the conglomerate’s initial stake in Apple in 2016, and Buffett has added to it since then.”
The 87-year-old Buffett is chairman of Berkshire Hathaway,” Cheng reports, “and his business partner is 93-year-old vice chairman Charlie Munger.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: 180 years of experience can spot an undervalued stock from miles away. Heck, in Apple’s case, even we can see it!
