“The last time we tried to list the best racing games for Mac, we couldn’t even find ten different games, let alone ten good ones,” Ric Molina writes for Mac Gamer HQ. “But things sure have changed.”

“In less than a year, Feral Interactive delivered some of the finest racing games from Codemasters while indie developers have continued their steady supply of quality titles,” Molina writes. “After testing and evaluating over 20 games, we came up with our top picks. But don’t worry, as we all have slightly different tastes in games, we made sure most styles and sub-genres were covered, ranging from crazy arcade racers to hardcore simulations.”

Molina writes, “In spite of their differences, they all have one thing in common: glowing reviews from professionals and gamers alike.”

Check out Mac Gamer HQ’s 10 best racing games for Apple’s Mac here.