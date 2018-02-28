“In the coming iPhone product cycle, I expect that Apple will offer variants of its premium iPhone X-series devices with an even bigger 512 GB storage configuration — a configuration that was previously rumored for the current iPhone X lineup but ultimately didn’t materialize last year,” Eassa writes. “I believe the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will come in the same storage configurations that the current iPhone models do — 64 GB base configuration and 256 GB for the upgraded configuration.”
“Tthe successor to the iPhone X and its larger counterpart could come in three storage configurations: 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB,” Eassa writes. “Alternatively, Apple could limit the 512 GB configuration to the larger iPhone X model if space and/or power consumption requirements for 512 GB of storage prove to be problematic for the smaller device.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Bring it on! There would certainly be a market for a 6.5-inch 512GB flagship iPhone, us included.
