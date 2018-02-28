“Last fall, Apple introduced three new flagship iPhone models: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “All three of these smartphones came in the same two storage configurations: 64 GB for the entry-level models and 256 GB for the higher-end versions. The 256 GB option for each device cost $150 more than its 64 GB counterpart.”

“In the coming iPhone product cycle, I expect that Apple will offer variants of its premium iPhone X-series devices with an even bigger 512 GB storage configuration — a configuration that was previously rumored for the current iPhone X lineup but ultimately didn’t materialize last year,” Eassa writes. “I believe the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will come in the same storage configurations that the current iPhone models do — 64 GB base configuration and 256 GB for the upgraded configuration.”

“Tthe successor to the iPhone X and its larger counterpart could come in three storage configurations: 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB,” Eassa writes. “Alternatively, Apple could limit the 512 GB configuration to the larger iPhone X model if space and/or power consumption requirements for 512 GB of storage prove to be problematic for the smaller device.”

