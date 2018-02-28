“In fact, its ascent is noteworthy when considering what Apple Inc. could have done in the same space,” Kenwell writes. Amazon’s “Echo is capable of integrating tons of different services, from voice-controlled temperature control, light dimming and TV navigation, among others. Amazon’s purchase of Ring will only add to those capabilities.”
Kenwell writes, “This seems like one market — given its iPad, iPhone, iCloud, iTunes, HomeKit and wearable products — [Apple] could dominate in, if it chose to get more involved. For now, though, it seems like Amazon is more focused on doing so.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: History is replete with those who’ve grossly underestimated Apple.
